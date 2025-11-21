'Our children are suffering': Volunteers needed for Citizens Foster Care Review Board

FRANKFORT, Ky. — There's a critical need for volunteers in 38 Eastern Kentucky counties to serve on the Citizens Foster Care Review Board (CFCRB).

"Our children are suffering more now than they have," said board chair Rosalyn O. Patton-Pelt. "They have so many issues plaguing them and children in foster care are always overlooked."

Patton-Pelt said the CRCFB was created in the 1980s to make sure kids in the system aren't slipping through the cracks. In 2024, the board reviewed nearly 20,000 cases with only 700 volunteers. There are 172 boards across the state.

"Everyone is always like 'oh my goodness that's so bad,' but here's an opportunity for those who are looking and say I wish I could do something, this is an opportunity," said Patton-Pelt.

Anyone over the age of 21 can apply. She tells LEX 18 they're looking for diversity. Training takes about 6 hours and is virtual. Applicants must also pass a background check.

The board meets once a month, and you don't have to be located in the same county you serve.

"If you live in Lousiville, you can still serve on the Eastern Kentucky board because all of our boards are virtual," said Patton-Pelt.

The recommendations the board makes go directly to the local family court judge. To apply, click here.