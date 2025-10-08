'Period pantry' program begins in Menifee County

FRENCHBURG, Ky. (LEX 18) — The problem of period poverty is one that affects women all over central and eastern Kentucky. One woman in Menifee County decided to step up in her community after seeing stories of similar action around the bluegrass.

“It's bright pink, so you can't miss it,” said Samantha Trimble, a diploma facilitator for the Menifee County Academy at the Frenchburg Job Corps.

Trimble – also a teacher – recalls students approaching her with needs for certain feminine hygiene items.

“Some of these students would come in with very inventive ways to protect themselves,” she said. “Then I was very much aware of how students didn't have products at home.”

While Trimble had the desire to do something for a while, she decided to put a plan into action after seeing a story about a similar program in central Kentucky. Back in June, LEX 18 brought you the story of Skylar Davis, a Garrard County woman addressing the problem of period poverty in her community.

“I thought, ‘there's got to be a way that we can help these families,’” said Trimble. “When I saw Skyler Davis do her thing, I was like that is marvelous.”

Trimble reached out to Menifee County Tourism, which went to the Frenchburg Job Corps Civilian Conservation Center. The job corps made the period pantry project a priority.

Brian Amburgey, who is a pre-apprentice carpenter at the job corps, assisted with building the pink box.

“One of my Christian values is hospitality to give back because that's what God asks of us,” he said. “I absolutely love the idea that the less fortunate to have this opportunity to get something that they may not have had, and it can help them along because I've been in their shoes before, you know what I mean? So being on both sides of that to absolutely have the opportunity to give back. It's, it's amazing.”

Destiny Embry, who is an education and trade student, was enlisted to help decorate by Trimble.

Embry said she “asked me if I wanted to help paint the flowers, some decals on it, because she had noticed I kind of sketch a little.”

The new period pantry box has a home in the farmer’s market area in Frenchburg. It stands along a wall with a book and a blessing box.

“I love being able to collaborate and see these kids put into action what they're learning hands-on in their trade,” said Trimble.

“I was a little taken aback when they brought it in because it was so bright and loud,” Embry shared. “The original point was to make it be something that is just normal. Every woman has a period, it's something natural, but I think it coming to be bright and loud and powerful is very important and it sort of shows just community.”