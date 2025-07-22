Second lawsuit filed against Kentucky state trooper for alleged misconduct

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A second federal lawsuit has been filed against Kentucky State Police Trooper Myron Jackson alleging misconduct during a 2024 traffic stop.

Nicholas Ngeh filed a lawsuit last week against Trooper Jackson for what he calls "misconduct" during a May 1, 2024 traffic stop. Body camera footage shows Jackson pulling Ngeh over for failing to use a turn signal.

When Jackson asked Ngeh where he was coming from, Ngeh responded that he wasn't answering any questions.

"What's the attitude for?" Jackson can be heard saying on the body camera footage.

After Ngeh provided his documents, Jackson ordered him to exit the vehicle.

"While I check everything out, go ahead and hop out here real quick for a second," Jackson told him.

When Ngeh questioned why, Jackson replied, "Cuz I'm telling you to. Get out. You don't have a choice."

The footage shows Jackson pulling Ngeh from the vehicle and eventually arresting him for "obstructing governmental operations" – a charge that was dismissed two months later in Franklin County.

In Jackson's account of the arrest, he claimed Ngeh had watery eyes, shaky hands, and rapid, shallow breaths. He also noted that Ngeh never put the car in park, writing, "These indicators lead me to believe the violator was impaired and/or would flee the stop in his vehicle."

Patrick Brennan, Ngeh's attorney, attributes his client's behavior to confusion and fear.

"When he was asked 'What's with the attitude?' Nicholas was bewildered. He just doesn't know what attitude he had, and then he's even more confused when he's asked to get out of the car without giving any explanation," Brennan said.

This is the second lawsuit against Trooper Jackson. A Frankfort woman previously sued him after being arrested for "obstructing governmental operations" and "resisting arrest" last summer. Those charges were dismissed, and she's seeking punitive damages for violation of her First Amendment rights, false arrest, malicious prosecution, and more.

Brennan, who represents both clients, questions KSP training.

"This does present the second time we've seen a disturbing arrest from Trooper Jackson in particular use of the same charge, obstructing governmental operations, and using it in the wrong way," Brennan said.

According to the ACLU of Kentucky, if you're pulled over for a traffic violation, an officer can require you to show your license, vehicle registration, and proof of insurance, but you do not have to answer questions. You can remain silent and say so. If an officer asks you to exit your vehicle, you do not have to consent. You don't have to allow a search of yourself or your belongings, although police may pat you down if they suspect a weapon.

Kentucky State Police responded to the latest lawsuit with a statement: