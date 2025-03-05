Sister of murdered Robertson County woman granted protection against nephew

* Warning: The following article contains disturbing details of violence.

A Civil Stalking Protection Order was granted to Judith Marshall and her family against her nephew, Truitt Fields, by the Hamilton County Court on Feb. 4. The order is in effect until Oct. 16, 2029.

The initial petition for the order was filed on Oct. 16, 2024.

Marshall claims that Truitt Fields, the brother of her niece, Torilena Fields, had made threats to kill his mother, Trudy Fields, before she was murdered.

The petition also states that Marshall considers Fields to be armed and dangerous.

Judge Alison Hatheway, who presided over the case, granted the protection order after the court found that Truitt Fields had made multiple threats of physical harm to family members, had harmed them, held them against their will, and assaulted them.

Torilena Fields is charged with murder, abuse of a corpse and multiple other charges in connection with the Oct. 9th death of her mother, Trudy Fields, in Robertson County. According to the arrest citation, police found a dismembered body lying in the grass, along with blood on the back porch and near the back door. Further, drag marks were found in the grass from the residence to the body, the citation read.

While Truitt Fields has not been charged in connection with the murder, Marshall expressed fear that the case may lead to further contact and threats from Fields.

Torilena Fields’ sister, Telby Fields, filed a petition for an emergency protection orderin Kentucky against their brother, Truitt Fields, on Oct. 11, according to court records.

“My mother was butchered by my sister under his advisement,” Telby Fields wrote in the petition.

18th Judicial Circuit Family Court Judge Heather Fryman granted the emergency protective order when the petition was filed initially, but at a later hearing, Judge Fryman said there wasn’t enough evidence to continue the order.

The current protection order out of Ohio stipulates that Truitt Fields must stay away from the Marshall family and refrain from interfering with their personal business. Fields is also prohibited from initiating or maintaining any contact with the family or causing any third party to act on his behalf in violation of the order.

Fields, who resides in Calipatria, California, was served the initial petition for the protection order on October 29, 2024, by Calipatria Police.

