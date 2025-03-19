Tenant-landlord dispute continues for Bourbon County mobile home residents

BOURBON CO., Ky. (LEX 18) — In Bourbon County, the battle between tenants and landlords at a mobile home park continues, as recent court developments have brought little relief to residents facing eviction.

Last month, 14 residents of the mobile home park located at 5000 Bryan Station Road had their evictions dismissed in court. However, the following day, property owner Maple Grove MHC LLC issued new eviction notices to even more residents.

“That number actually grew from the 14 that had notices that day, to closer to 30,” said attorney Cara Stewart who represents the tenants.

Stewart believes the landlords aim to regain control of the property, having issued a 30-day notice to terminate month-to-month tenancies. In Kentucky, landlords are legally permitted to terminate these tenancies without the need for specific complaints regarding nonpayment, behavior, or breaches of contract, according to Stewart.

"This is a pretty fail-safe way to get these people out of their homes," Stewart said. "What it produces is an unjust enrichment of the landlord, who ends up owning trailers that belonged to others because the tenants won’t have time to move them."

Despite ongoing issues related to running water, many residents have called 5000 Bryan Station Road home for years.

“The majority of my clients have been there for many, many years, a long time,” said Stewart.

Now, some are desperately searching for new housing while others are hoping to stay.

"It doesn't mean that they have a legal right to stay,” Stewart added, acknowledging the precarious situation facing her clients.

As the deadline approaches, Stewart remains determined to advocate for the residents. She said, “It's unjust. I don't tolerate injustice lightly.”

LEX 18 has made multiple attempts to contact the property owner, Maple Grove MHC LLC, for comment but has yet to receive a response.