Troy's law advances in Kentucky legislature, bringing tow truck drivers closer to safer working conditions

Troy's Law, named after tow truck driver Troy Caldwell who was killed on the job on I-64 in Sep. 2024, has been approved by the House Standing Committee on Transportation and now moves to the Kentucky House of Representatives for consideration.

State police said Caldwell was loading a vehicle onto a rollback when a commercial truck struck and killed him. In the years since his death, members of the towing industry have been pushing for legislation to make roadside work safer in Kentucky.

The bill would allow tow trucks to be equipped with one or more flashing, rotating, or oscillating green lights to alert drivers to slow down and move over. The measure is a slight departure from the bill's original proposal, which called for blue lights.

Bubba Johnson, the owner of Bubba's Towing & Recovery and close friend of Caldwell's, has been advocating for the bill for two years. He said green was chosen because the color is rarely used on roadways.

"So we went with green, because it isn't very much used on the roadways, and hopefully we can get people to start identifying it with the towing industry," Johnson said.

Johnson said the committee's approval marks a significant milestone for an industry he feels has long gone unrecognized.

"We're often overlooked, but I think in the past two years we've brought recognition to our industry, and I feel like we're starting to get a lot more noticed as what our profession is as blue-collared men and women out here. I feel like we're moving forward as an industry," Johnson said.

The road to this point has not been easy for Johnson.

"I've had some nights where I just want to sit down and cry about it. Just knowing now that we're moving forward in honor of Troy, that's the main thing and that's — it's a happy day, you know? Hopefully things will keep moving forward and it'll help us," Johnson said.

Despite the progress, Johnson said there is still work ahead.

"It's the least we can do for somebody, especially somebody like Troy," Johnson said.

Representative Richard White, of Morehead, one of the bill's sponsors, released a statement in support of the measure.

"Our tow truck drivers are heroes who brave dangerous, unpredictable conditions to help those stranded on the side of the road in their time of need. Allowing for the use of green lights on tow trucks would add an extra layer of protection for our tow truck drivers, encouraging those on the road to stay alert and slow down," White said.

Troy's Law now awaits a vote before the full Kentucky House of Representatives.