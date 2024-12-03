UK campus sexual abuse suspect released from jail

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Accusations against 21-year-old Saif Al-Khafaji began last year when students at Eastern Kentucky University claimed he'd harassed and stalked them.

EKU police cited Al- Khafaji on April 15, 2024. According to the citation, at least 10 female students came forward with the allegations.

The citation also said that Al-Khafaji confirmed that “he has frequently walked around campus and engaged with approximately 30, 40, or more EKU females since August 2023.”

Fast forward to Nov. 10 and a different campus, when a UK student claims to have been grabbed by a man near Rose Street and Euclid Avenue.

In an interview with UK Police Chief Joe Monroe last week, he said, “We had a report of two female individuals that were walking on campus coming back from a bar late at night, and they were followed by an individual who grabbed one of the females and tried to drag her into a parking lot.”

On Nov. 15, UK Police released a crime bulletin on the alleged assault.

According to Monroe, using security footage, campus police identified the suspect as Al-Khafaji.

After issuing an advisory, Monroe said even more students came forward with accusations against Al-Khafaji.

Learning that he worked at the Louisville Airport, campus police got a warrant for his arrest.

On Nov. 23, he was taken into custody by airport police and charged with sexual abuse and indecent exposure.

However, only four days after he was booked, Al-Khafaji was released from jail.

Jail staff said he posted a $7,500 bond for a "failure to appear" charge that is unrelated to what happened near UK's campus.

Released from jail with no court date yet decided for his latest charges, LEX 18 went to Fayette County District Court to see where things stand with Al-Khafaji.

The clerk’s office didn't have Al-Khafaji, let alone his court date, in the system, so LEX 18 reached out to Jefferson County, where he was arrested.

Jefferson County District Court didn't have Al-Khafaji's arrest warrant or information on his charges either.

UK Police said they, too, were unaware of the delay in Al-Khafaji’s case.

As of now, he will appear in court on Feb. 17 for allegations from EKU, but details regarding his UK have yet to be made public.