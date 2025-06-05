Woman once employed by former UK women's basketball coach sentenced to 8 years for theft

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Marjorie Gonzalez, a former trusted personal executive assistant, was sentenced to the maximum punishment of eight years by Fayette Circuit Judge Lucy VanMeter on Thursday. A special prosecutor in the case had recommended five years probation with time served.

Gonzalez, whose actions were first revealed through an investigation by LEX 18, faced multiple theft charges after being caught on a home security camera stealing personal property and more from a former University of Kentucky sports official.

Kyra Elzy, who broke her silence at Thursday's sentencing, entrusted Gonzalez to work in her home as a personal executive assistant for several years. She said home security video captured Gonzalez taking garbage bags full of her family's personal belongings including shoes and clothes to sell.

Gonzalez was indicted on charges of theft by unlawful taking of $10,000 or more, theft by deception $10,000 or more, and three counts of theft by deception under $10,000.

Her reign of deceit came to an end in a Fayette County courtroom where Elzy, now an assistant women's basketball coach at Duke University, spoke candidly about the ordeal.

"She is a wolf in sheep's clothing," Elzy said at the sentencing hearing.

Sitting alongside her son Jackson, Elzy expressed a profound sense of betrayal, detailing how Gonzalez not only violated her trust but also depleted funds from a foundation established for basketball camps aimed at aiding underprivileged children.

"I feel like she stripped my life from me—my peace, my belief in the justice system—and she ran free continuing to steal," Elzy said.

She urging the judge to reject the special prosecutor's recommendation of five years probation as part of a plea deal.

Despite Gonzalez's attorney portraying her as remorseful and attributing her actions to longstanding mental health issues, Judge VanMeter emphasized the gravity of Gonzalez's repeated offenses while on bond, and sentenced Gonzalez to eight years

"Justice was served; a new chapter begins today," Elzy said.