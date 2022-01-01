Aftermath of severe storms throughout the Commonwealth

(LEX 18) — A state of emergency was declared by Governor Andy Beshear in the wake of severe weather across much of the state this New Year's Day.

The damage spread across multiple counties, including a possible tornado touchdown in Madison County.

Video Courtesy of Claire Collins

According to Pike County Emergency Manager, Doug Tackett, Pike County experienced flooding at Big Creek, where several high water rescues were reported.

Courtesy of Pike Co Emergency Manager Doug Tackett



Courtesy of Pike Co Emergency Manager Doug Tackett



WHOP, a radio station out of Hopkinsville, KY shared images of extensive damage from another possible tornado.