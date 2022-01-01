Watch
Aftermath of severe storms throughout the Commonwealth

LEX 18
Posted at 6:59 PM, Jan 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-01 19:04:08-05

(LEX 18) — A state of emergency was declared by Governor Andy Beshear in the wake of severe weather across much of the state this New Year's Day.

The damage spread across multiple counties, including a possible tornado touchdown in Madison County.

Video Courtesy of Claire Collins

According to Pike County Emergency Manager, Doug Tackett, Pike County experienced flooding at Big Creek, where several high water rescues were reported.

WHOP, a radio station out of Hopkinsville, KY shared images of extensive damage from another possible tornado.

