2/3 Of Summer Scoreboard

We've reached the 2/3 mark of meteorological summer (June/July and August) and it's been mild and wet so far. With only small fluctuations away from the normals, we were overall 1/10 of a degree below normal. The coolness of June was almost perfectly balanced by the warmth in July. It finished as the 60th warmest in Lexington's weather records.

LEX 18

After starting out very dry in June, with drought advancing quickly, we turned very wet starting in mid June and finished 20th wettest. We saw three straight days, June 30, July 1 and two each had over an inch of rain. We had six days of 1"+ rain, which is tied for 2nd most. The record for the time frame is 7, which we've done 3 previous times. Your yards are likely showing you just how much rain we've had as most are nice and green.

LEX 18

August began on a pleasant, almost September-like, note with low humidity and cooler-than-normal temperatures. The low humidity will last into Wednesday, but we'll add a few more degrees, taking us back to normal in the mid and upper 80s.

