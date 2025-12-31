2025 Ends Cold and Cloudy

We're wrapping up 2025 quietly; Wednesday will end up mostly cloudy and cold with highs in the upper 30s. An Alberta clipper dives across the Great Lakes spreading another round of snow for our neighbors to the north. We're far enough south that the most we'll see will be flurries and isolated snow showers overnight with a reinforcing shot of cold air to greet the new year. Our eastern mountain counties may see some minor to light accumulation at higher elevations. Expect mostly to partly cloudy skies on New Year's Day with highs stuck in the upper 30s. The end of the week looks calm with milder highs edging into the 40s Friday.