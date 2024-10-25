3 Months Of Weather In 3 Days

The rest of today ends up terrific with sunshine early and more clouds late but warm with highs up around 80. There are small rain chances late today but more likely tonight as a cold front drops in.

Temperatures head back to normal Saturday with clouds around early but increasing sunshine. We'll be heading up into the mid 60s. If you're heading to the game...a pretty good jacket will do you well as temperatures will drop quickly tomorrow evening.

Sunday will be a chilly day, but it's a good November preview for us. We'll be sunny but just in the upper 50s and low 60s.

