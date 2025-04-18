A Balmy Easter Weekend

We're going to experience a significant Easter weekend warmup with a strong southerly flow and a front briefly stalled just across the Ohio River. Expect a mostly sunny and windy Friday with 20 to 30 mph gusts and well above normal highs soaring into the upper 70s. The front sags south Saturday sparking a few afternoon/evening showers and t-showers, mainly north of I-64 and especially across northern counties. Highs will stay around 80°. Easter Sunday will bring a similar setup with highs in the upper 70s and a few late day showers and storms possible. Our most likely round of active weather fires Sunday night into Monday as a cold front finally sweeps east and ramps up the chance for more widespread showers and storms.
