Lexington set a new record high Monday, soaring to 80° in early November. With mostly sunny skies and a gusty (25 to 30 mph) south wind, we'll take another swing at 80° Tuesday. It's going to be a balmy election day with no worries about active weather to slow you down at the polls. Clouds increase and showers with isolated t-showers develop from west to east overnight into Wednesday as a cold front slowly tracks east and briefly stalls. After a few lingering showers Thursday and highs dropping to the 60s, we'll take a break Friday with highs back in the 70s and another rain chance later in the weekend.