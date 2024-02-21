A Balmy Wednesday

Unseasonable warmth peaks midweek with mostly to partly sunny skies and a breezy afternoon with highs soaring into the low to mid 60s. Low pressure spins across the Commonwealth Thursday bringing widespread showers, t-showers and slightly cooler highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Severe storms aren't expected but we'll need to watch for gusty wind and locally heavy rain. In the wake of that system highs will fall closer to 50° Friday with partly sunny skies.