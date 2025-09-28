A beautiful end to the weekend

Happy Sunday! Our string of 80-degree days will continue, with highs reaching the mid-80s under a mostly clear sky. It will be a gorgeous day to head outside or venture out to a pumpkin patch, as it will be a very sunny day. This evening, temperatures are expected to drop to the upper 50s. Much of the workweek will be in the lower to mid-80s as we could see the impacts of a few tropical storms in the Atlantic. However, our impacts will be minimal, as current forecasts indicate that neither storm will make landfall. Rain chances will be isolated throughout the work week.