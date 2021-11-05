A Beautiful Fall Weekend

High pressure takes over this weekend and we're in for loads of sunshine and gradually warming temperatures. A nice way to end that early November cold snap we experienced this week! Expect sunshine during the day and clear skies overnight Friday through Sunday with highs climbing from the low to mid 50s, eventually topping out near 60° Sunday. Lows will also slowly rise above freezing. We're in for beautiful football weather Saturday evening as the Cats take on Tennessee, it'll be chilly- in the 40s most of the game. Don't forget, Daylight Saving time ends at 2 AM Sunday. Set those clocks back one hour Saturday night before bed.