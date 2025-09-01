A beautiful Labor Day forecast

Happy Labor Day and first day of meteorological fall! It will be a beautiful Labor Day, with highs reaching the lower 80s under abundant sunshine. It will be a perfect day to lounge by the pool or fire up the grill, as the humidity will be low throughout the day. Overnight, temperatures are expected to fall to the upper 50s. Rain chances will increase during the week, with the best chances on both Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will also fall by midweek, reaching the 70s by the end of the workweek.