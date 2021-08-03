A Beautiful Tuesday

Here comes another below average but absolutely spectacular early August day! We'll end up mostly sunny Tuesday with highs in the low to mid 80s. A northeast wind coming around high pressure out west will keep the humidity in check. Low pressure makes a run up the east coast midweek, we'll have just enough moisture to spark isolated showers and storms overnight into Wednesday, mainly over southeastern counties.
Posted at 3:49 AM, Aug 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-03 03:49:53-04
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.