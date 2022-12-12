A Big December Storm Will Bring Big Changes

A significant early season winter storm will be moving into the Plains this week. Meteorologically, these storms are always interesting because all types of weather are possible over a fairly small geographic area simultaneously. Rain will be on the front side of the storm with severe storms likely across the Deep South. A blizzard is likely on the northern and western sides of this storm as we begin to tap some much colder air.

LEX 18

We'll enjoy a dry day Tuesday ahead of the storm, but that changes late Tuesday night into Wednesday. Another good soaking rain is likely on Wednesday with 1 to 2 inches for most of us and some folks in southern Kentucky could end up with another 3 inches of rain, making a very wet start to December.

Temperatures are poised to drop again, although the real Arctic attack may wait until Christmas week. We'll be above normal through Thursday, then equally below normal starting on Friday as the transition to winter begins.