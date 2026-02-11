A Big Drop To Normal

It's hard to keep up with the temperature swings the last few days. For most of the last 3 weeks, and up to 2 days ago, we were running 15 to 25 degrees below normal. Yesterday was more than 20 degrees above normal. Today, with a high in the mid 40s, we were basically normal, but 20 degrees, and more, colder than yesterday.

Overall, aside from rain on Sunday our pattern is quiet and getting warmer. Thursday is looking our only below normal day for the next week. By next week, our first sustained taste of spring may be on the way.