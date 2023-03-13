A Big Mid March Chill

A passing cold front and a big trough dug in over the Great Lakes will continue to pump unseasonably cold air into the Commonwealth early this week. Monday will be cloudy, windy and raw with a few rain/snow showers possible. Expect well below normal highs in the upper 30s to low 40s Monday and Tuesday with lows down in the 20s. That's a hard freeze double shot, but since we're so early in the growing season, a hard freeze warning won't be issued. If you have any very early season plants started outside, heads up!