Watch Now
WeatherDaily Forecast

Actions

A Big Mid March Chill

Hard Freeze Potential Over Multiple Mornings
slot0.jpg
weather
slot0.jpg
slot1.jpg
slot2.jpg
slot3.jpg
Posted at 3:52 AM, Mar 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-13 03:52:09-04

A passing cold front and a big trough dug in over the Great Lakes will continue to pump unseasonably cold air into the Commonwealth early this week. Monday will be cloudy, windy and raw with a few rain/snow showers possible. Expect well below normal highs in the upper 30s to low 40s Monday and Tuesday with lows down in the 20s. That's a hard freeze double shot, but since we're so early in the growing season, a hard freeze warning won't be issued. If you have any very early season plants started outside, heads up!

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Celebrating Our LEX 18 Community

Celebrating Our LEX 18 Community