A Big Temperatures Swing Saturday

It's a most interesting forecast Saturday. A cold front will be sliding into Kentucky in the afternoon. It'll set up a 15-degree swing across the state. It looks like it may get just south of Lexington by late in the afternoon. If it does, it will be lowering temps to the low and mid 60s by late afternoon and into the upper 50s by early evening. Meanwhile, to the south of the front, it'll be in the mid and upper 70s during the afternoon and still near 70 in the evening.

If you're heading to the UK game, it's looking warm during the tailgate time in the afternoon with just a small chance for a stray shower. If the front comes by as expected, the temperature will fall into the upper 50s and low 60s during the game, so be prepared for that. There's also a small rain chance during the morning and early afternoon with a lull late in the afternoon into the evening. Rain chances will begin to increase again late in the evening.

The rain chances increase going into Sunday and Monday. Some of that rain may come down at a pretty good clip, and some folks could get well over an inch of rain by the time the rain ends on Monday.

Temperatures will finally tank starting on Monday. After a couple of pretty mild days this weekend (before Saturday's front) temperatures will fall Monday from an early high in the 50s into the 40s during the afternoon. It leads to a brisk Halloween and an to the growing season with freezes likely Wednesday and Thursday mornings.