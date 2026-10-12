A Big Warm Up Inbound

After areas of dense morning fog lift, we'll see plenty of afternoon sunshine with highs soaring back into the low 80s Monday. We'll max out in the mid 80s Tuesday and Wednesday, well above normal and near record highs for some. A cold front will spark widespread showers Thursday and Friday with highs falling from the 70s to the upper 50s this weekend, our coolest air of the season. Lows will dip to the upper 30s Sunday morning with the first patchy frost chance of the season as well.