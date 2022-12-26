Watch Now
A Bit Of After Christmas Snow

Light Snow For Monday But Warmer This Week
Posted at 8:52 PM, Dec 25, 2022
After a top 10 cold Christmas, we're seeing relief arriving this week. Before that, we get a parting shot from winter with a bit of light snow Monday. It'll be arriving Monday morning and gradually shift from west to east. The system is dying as it gets here, so the amounts look to be pretty light. For most of us, an inch (+/-) is a pretty good amount with up to 2" toward Louisville where a Snow Advisory is in effect starting in Shelby County. There may be some folks, especially east of I-75 that receive little or nothing out of this.

Even with light accumulations likely, driving may become slick during the day Monday as many roads, especially less traveled ones, still have snow on them. Continue to use caution driving on Monday.

The good news is the thaw is coming, and coming quickly. We'll be above freezing Tuesday and will be pushing 60 by the New Year.

