Welcome to 'meteorological winter'! The snow was a nice way to greet the season with a nice 1 to 2+ swath cutting through across Kentucky with 2.4" officially in Lexington.

Watch for a few patches of black ice on the roads tonight after some melting today.

Very cold air tonight with lows dropping into the middle and upper teens again. It'll be a very cold morning at the bus stops for the kids, so bundle them up well and everyone stay warm with this early season cold snap.