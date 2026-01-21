A Brief AM Mix Wednesday

After a brief morning round of mixed precipitation that could lead to slick road conditions, we'll see rain showers later in the day with cloudy skies. A winter weather advisory is in effect in the Bluegrass until noon, watch for slick roads from light freezing rain/drizzle and sleet. A gusty southwest wind will push highs into the 40s Wednesday. Thursday quiets down with partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 30s. Much colder, Arctic air invades Friday, setting the stage for a potentially significant winter storm with accumulating snow (heavy at times) Saturday into Sunday and a deep freeze to follow into early next week. Stay weather aware this weekend!