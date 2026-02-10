A Brief and Gusty Warm Surge Tuesday

Morning fog will give way to an absolutely balmy Tuesday afternoon with highs soaring into the 60s thanks to a gusty southwest wind. We will see increasing cloud cover, with partly to mostly cloudy skies as a cold front tracks east. On the back end of the front watch for scattered rain showers Tuesday evening with chillier air following midweek. The brief warm surge is gone Wednesday with highs back in the low to mid 40s. We'll stay in the 40s the rest of the week with a rising chance for rain to wrap up the weekend.