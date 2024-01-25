A Brief Break From The Rain

We're getting a one-day reprieve before the next surge of rain arrives on Saturday.

On Friday, the clouds will be around to greet the day and will be with us for most of it. As the afternoon progresses, we may actually thin and break up the clouds some allowing at least a little sunshine to come through.

The break will be short-lived though. The clouds will thicken and rain will be returning Saturday.

It will be another good soaker for many of us, with 1/2 to 1 1/2 inches for a lot of us beginning Saturday morning and lasting into Sunday. Enjoy the dryness of Friday.

The temperature trend is also heading down. It'll still be mild Friday with highs in the 50s. The 40s will return and hang around starting Sunday.