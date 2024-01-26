A Brief Break from the Rain Friday

We have one day off from the rain before it fires up again later this weekend. Expect an overcast, foggy Friday morning giving way to a mostly cloudy afternoon with above normal highs in the mid to upper 50s. Scattered showers develop Saturday morning, but the main slug of rain will soak us once again Saturday evening and overnight. Expect the heaviest rain (and isolated t-showers) across southeastern counties with this wave. We'll see lingering showers Sunday with brief morning window for a rain/snow mix. Highs will drop closer to normal, in the 40s Saturday, Sunday and into next week.

