A Brief Break Midweek

Wednesday will bring a break between rounds of active weather. Take advantage of the brief reprieve! Morning rain winds down early over southeastern counties and we'll end up mostly to partly cloudy and chillier, with highs in the 40s. Another wave of rain tracks through overnight into Thursday. This time we're cold enough that wintry, mixed precipitation could become an issue for some, mainly western and northern Kentucky, along the Ohio River. This will be a significant winter storm for our neighboring states to the west and north due to accumulating ice from freezing rain. If you're traveling in either direction Thursday into Thursday night, use caution. Our threat in the Bluegrass will be centered on another 1" to 2" of rain that could lead to localized flooding.