A Brief Break Monday

We're catching a brief break from active weather Monday, it'll be a good day to mow your lawn if you put it off over the weekend! Expect mostly to partly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 70s. That southwest wind picks up Tuesday with highs surging closer to 80° but we'll also see a rising chance for showers and storms. A warm front will spark a round of showers and storms overnight into Tuesday morning and after a late morning/early afternoon break, expect another round of potentially strong to severe storms (damaging wind) Tuesday evening as a cold front follows. We'll see another break midweek but unfortunately more active weather is on the way later in the week that could impact your Derby weekend, especially early on.