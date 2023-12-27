A brief midweek break is on the way, enjoy it while you can! Morning clouds and patchy fog will give way to some sunshine with highs around 50° later in the day Wednesday. Clouds increase overnight as that slow moving low out west finally wobbles toward the Commonwealth. We'll see a mostly cloudy Thursday with a few rain showers around and highs in the 40s. Our best chance to see snow mixing with rain showers will develop Thursday night through Friday but the weakening low and limited moisture will minimize the impact. Minor to light accumulation will be possible on grassy and elevated surfaces, it will be very hit or miss. Highs Friday will bottom out in the upper 30s to low 40s.

