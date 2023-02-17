A Brief Return to Winter Friday

After the solid soaker that was Thursday we're in for a much colder and fairly raw Friday. A gusty northwest flow will keep highs suppressed in the mid to upper 30s. Combine that with mostly cloudy skies, lingering sprinkles and flurries and a wind chill in the 20s and your Friday ends up feeling like a return to February reality! It will be a brief cold shot, sunshine returns Saturday and we'll warm up rapidly this weekend, 40s and 50s with a rising rain chance into early next week.