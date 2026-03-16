A brief taste of winter

Temperatures will continue to drop throughout the day as we feel the effects of this morning's cold front. Highs will reach the upper 30s, with a few snow showers. Strong wind gusts will stick around until late morning. By the evening, we will plummet into the teens, with a hard freeze across portions of the Commonwealth. The cold air will linger on St. Patrick's Day as highs will struggle to reach the lower 30s. By the end of the workweek, we will warm up and reach the upper 60s and 70s.