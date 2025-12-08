A midweek warm-up before the brutal cold arrives

Temperatures will rise over the next few days as we enter a brief warm-up. Highs will be closer to seasonal values by Wednesday. Tonight, our temperatures will drop to the lower 20s under a partly cloudy sky. Tuesday will be warmer, with highs in the lower 40s, and Wednesday will be our warmest day, with highs in the upper 40s. By midweek, another system will pass, bringing showers and a possible wintry mix early Thursday morning. By the weekend, we will experience much colder temperatures, with mid-20s by Saturday and Sunday, and overnight lows in the teens.