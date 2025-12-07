A brisk and cloudy Sunday

Happy Sunday! We will warm up throughout the day, with highs reaching the lower 40s, and there is a chance of showers and flurries through the evening. Overnight, temperatures will drop to the mid-20s, and we could see snow showers Monday morning. We are not expecting much accumulation, but we could see a few slick spots on the morning commute. By the middle of the week, our highs will be near normal before falling rapidly by next weekend.
