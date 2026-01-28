A brutally cold workweek continues

Our brutally cold workweek continues, with highs struggling to reach above freezing. This evening, Lexington will be under a Cold Weather Advisory due to wind chills expected to drop into the negatives by Wednesday morning. We may also see a few snow flurries this evening behind a cold front. By the end of the workweek, temperatures will stay in the teens with overnight lows falling well below zero. Saturday morning could be our coldest yet, as overnight lows could reach -10 without accounting for wind chill. Next week could trend warmer, with the 30s possible by the start of the workweek.