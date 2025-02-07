A Chillier but Quiet Start to the Weekend

We're in for a quiet start to the weekend with mostly to partly sunny skies Friday and highs in the upper 40s to low 50s southeast. More active weather fires up this weekend, but this round will be mainly rain showers with a few strong to isolated severe storms possible Saturday afternoon/evening. A warm surge will accompany the rain with a cloudy and milder Saturday in the works as highs briefly surge to the low 60s. The rain winds down Saturday night and Sunday will return to close to normal with highs in the 40s. Expect a return to colder air and the potential for rounds of wet and wintry weather next week.