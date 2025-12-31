A chilly and mostly cloudy end to 2025

Goodbye 2025 and hello 2026! Our last evening of the year will be cold, with temperatures dropping into the upper 20s and a chance of a few flurries. The bulk of the snow will stay in West Virginia, but a few of us could see a trace. New Year's Day will be a little cooler, with highs in the upper 30s. We will start to warm up by Friday, as our highs will reach the 40s and approach seasonal values by the end of the weekend. Little precipitation is expected through the start of next week.