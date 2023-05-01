A Chilly, Blustery First Day of May

It's going to be a blustery and unseasonably cool first day of May with that stubborn upper low parked over the Great Lakes keeping your StormTracker forecast unsettled. Expect mostly cloudy skies and a gusty (30-40+ mph) west wind. A wind advisory is in effect Monday for the Bluegrass. A few afternoon showers will fire up and diminish after sunset, small hail or graupel will be possible. Highs will stay mired in the 50s Monday and Tuesday but we'll see more sunshine and isolated showers Tuesday. Highs will slowly warm into the 60s later this week and we could hit the 70s for your Derby weekend! One thing to watch, a few showers and storms may start it off Friday.

