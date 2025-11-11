Our first blast of winter (and measurable snowfall) is over, but we'll see a lingering chill with a mostly cloudy and windy Veterans Day. Highs will remain well below normal, in the low 40s with some not making it out of the upper 30s Tuesday. Sunshine returns midweek and highs start to climb. We'll stay in the mid 50s Wednesday and Thursday but surge into the 60s this weekend.
A Chilly, Windy and Mostly Cloudy Veterans Day
Warmth Builds as Sunshine Returns Later this Week
