A Christmas Almost As Warm As Easter

Highs In The 60s
Christmas time is here and the weather can't be much warmer for us. Our normal high is 44 and over the next few days we'll be 15 to almost 25 degrees warmer than that by Saturday. It really does look like Heat Miser wins the battle for Christmas weather this year. The Christmas high forecast of 62 isn't a record, but it is top 10 warm.<br/><br/>In addition to the warmth, there will be small rain chances. Some drizzle and fog will be a possibility for tonight, but most of tomorrow is looking dry. However, rain chances will increase Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, but even with those chances, the showers will be light and scattered.<br/><br/>As a heads up, much colder air will plunge in by Sunday and last into next week.
Depending on when Easter falls, the normal high could be anywhere from the low 60s in March to the upper 60s by late April, so yes, this Christmas will have temperatures pretty close to Easter.

If you enjoy the warmth, enjoy the next few days. Another shot of Arctic Air will be arriving before the New Year with temperatures running about 30 degrees colder than Christmas weekend.

