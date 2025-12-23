A Christmas Almost As Warm As Easter

Christmas time is here and the weather can't be much warmer for us. Our normal high is 44 and over the next few days we'll be 15 to almost 25 degrees warmer than that by Saturday. The Christmas high forecast of 62 isn't a record, but it is top 10 warm.

Depending on when Easter falls, the normal high could be anywhere from the low 60s in March to the upper 60s by late April, so yes, this Christmas will have temperatures pretty close to Easter.

If you enjoy the warmth, enjoy the next few days. Another shot of Arctic Air will be arriving before the New Year with temperatures running about 30 degrees colder than Christmas weekend.