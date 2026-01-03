A cold and brisk Saturday

Happy Saturday! It will be a cold and brisk day across the Commonwealth, with highs in the upper 30s under a mostly cloudy sky. The evening hours will be similar to Friday evening with temperatures in the 20s. Sunday will be nearly identical to Saturday with highs near 40 under a partly cloudy sky. By the end of the workweek, we begin a quick warm-up back to the 50s, and eventually the 60s, by next weekend. Along with the warming, we will see a chance for showers by midweek.