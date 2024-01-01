A Cold and Cloudy Start to 2024

The new year starts feeling very much like winter! Monday will be cloudy and cold with highs in the upper 30s. Watch for flurries in the morning and flurries/sprinkles later in the afternoon with just a little lingering moisture. After a mostly cloudy and cold night with lows in the mid to upper 20s, Tuesday looks a little better with near normal highs in the 40s and sunshine returning. A southern low will throw more cloud cover our way midweek with a few rain/snow showers possible Wednesday night, especially down south.

