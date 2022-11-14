A Cold And Raw Day

After the cold weekend we endured, your week isn't starting out any better, and for us will actually get colder. As of this afternoon, the ENTIRE country is either at, or below, normal. This pattern next month would give us highs in the teens and twenties. For now, we'll be in the thirties and forties,. including the low and mid 40s we're expecting on Tuesday.

Our normal high would be in the mid 50s at this point in November. We're not forecasting anything anywhere close to that until at least the middle of next week, as we're approaching Thanksgiving.

We've got another primarily rain maker arriving later tonight. It could begin as a wintry mix of snow/sleet and rain for some early on with little, if anything, accumulating. It will transfer quickly to a cold rain that will be with us well into the afternoon.

This storm coming out will have a nice little snowfall with it, but it will be well to our north across parts of Indiana, Illinois and Ohio where they're looking at a 2 to 5 inch snow. For us, again we may get some snowflakes and sleet, with a few more flurries Wednesday, but otherwise it's just the cold, raw rain.