A Cold but Quiet Start to the Weekend

After a few early morning snow showers your Friday looks quiet and cold. Expect mostly to partly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid 30s. Saturday will be the calm before the late weekend winter storm with sunshine and highs only around 30°. That brings us to Sunday and what will be our first significant winter storms of the season... and it's messy. Stay weather aware! Precipitation will likely start out as snow Sunday morning but as warmer air pushes in aloft we'll see a transition over to an icy mix (sleet and freezing rain) in the Bluegrass over to cold rain south later in the day. As the system departs and colder air wraps in, we'll switch over to snow again overnight with snow showers lingering into Monday. A winter storm watch is in effect, the primary concern is ice and snow accumulation leading to hazardous roads and potential power outages. Arctic air will settle in after the storm with the deep freeze keeping whatever falls hanging around through midweek.