A Cold December Weekend Ahead

The first weekend of December will feel much like it did this week, the depths of winter. We'll end up mostly to partly cloudy Friday and stay cold with well below normal highs in the upper 30s. Saturday will stay dry for the downtown Lexington Christmas parade but layer up! It will still be cold with high in the upper 30s to low 40s south and mostly cloudy skies. The weekend wraps up with scattered rain and snow showers Sunday and highs in the upper 30s.