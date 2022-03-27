A Cold March Sunday

If this were late February, it would be terrific. But for late March, not so much. We will see a partly to eventually mostly sunny sky today and also less wind than yesterday. High temperatures today will only get into the low and mid 40s. Tonight with a mainly clear sky, some of us will head all the way down to the upper teens and low 20s. Tomorrow continues brisk with a partly to mostly sunny sky and highs still in the mid 40s.

Tuesday will see a warm front assemble to our south and increase our cloud cover. A passing shower is a chance, but a small one with highs just around 50, still 10 degrees below normal. A major spring storm will spiral up on Wednesday to our west. For us, a huge spike in temperatures will arrive with highs surging into the mid 70s. Strong storms will be possible Wednesday night into Thursday, which will still be in the 60s.

Another cool down, but not as dramatic, will arrive for Friday and into next weekend.