A Cold 'November' Weekend

A dramatic change in our weather is underway. After mid summer heat this week our weather is heading to November this weekend with highs near 60 and a small frost risk Sunday morning.

The process began late last night as a preliminary cool front came by and took our highs today to basically normal levels for early October, in the 70s. A second and stronger cold front plows through late tonight with a period of clouds and much colder air following it.

You'll feel that tomorrow and Sunday with highs near 60, plus or minus a degree or 2 and lows could drop into the 30s on Sunday morning. There is that minor frost chance, which is a couple of weeks ahead of schedule. Both days will feature a cloud/sun mix.

That deep cold trough moves out mid week and a brief warm up will carry us through next week.

